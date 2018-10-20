Munir leads in CJCSC Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Munir carded six under 65 to take a three-stroke lead in the professional category of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Golf Championship here at the Margalla Greens on Friday.
At the 71-stroke course, Munir was closely followed by another renowned golfer and Pakistan No 1 Shabbir Iqbal, who carded three under 68 for the day.
A host of other golfers ended the opening day with an under par score. They included Yasir Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Yasir Rasheed, Mohammad Sohail, Zulfikar Ali (all two under 69).
