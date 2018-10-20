NAB expresses satisfaction over Gallup survey

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday expressed satisfaction over the across country surveys conducted by Gallup and Gilani Research Foundation from October 8 to 15 declaring that 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed satisfaction over NAB’s performance

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed the overall performance of the Bureau. Lauding survey results, the chairman said eliminating corruption is priority of NAB.