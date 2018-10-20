NAB expresses satisfaction over Gallup survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday expressed satisfaction over the across country surveys conducted by Gallup and Gilani Research Foundation from October 8 to 15 declaring that 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed satisfaction over NAB’s performance
NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed the overall performance of the Bureau. Lauding survey results, the chairman said eliminating corruption is priority of NAB.
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday expressed satisfaction over the across country surveys conducted by Gallup and Gilani Research Foundation from October 8 to 15 declaring that 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed satisfaction over NAB’s performance
NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed the overall performance of the Bureau. Lauding survey results, the chairman said eliminating corruption is priority of NAB.
Comments