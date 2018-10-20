Sat October 20, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 20, 2018

CS joins students in cleanliness drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: As part of the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the government, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naveed Kamran Baloch on Friday joined students from various government schools in removing posters and wall-chalking in public places of the provincial capital.

The Peshawar district administration has recently launched an awareness campaign in government schools for promoting cleanliness values among the younger generation of the province.

Two hours of social work on a weekly basis has been introduced at government schools of Peshawar where students visit parks and public places and carry out a cleanliness campaign, which sends a motivational message to the masses.

While commenting on the initiative, the chief secretary stated that the provincial capital should lead by example and become a model of cleanliness for the rest for the province.

“The cleanliness drive should not be considered as a onetime activity and should be rather a value changing drive where the coming generation is primarily focused on promoting a clean environment,” he added.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, the practice of involving students in the cleanliness drive can be extended to the entire province which would contribute significantly towards promoting clean environmental values and norms in the coming generations.

“Every week, students from 15-20 schools are selected for the cleanliness campaign, accompanied by relevant authorities.

