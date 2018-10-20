1,400 Fourth Schedulers’ CNICs, passports blocked; assets frozen

LAHORE: The Punjab home department on Friday blocked CNICs, passports, arms licences, accounts and froze assets of 1,400 Fourth Schedulers across the province. These steps have been taken on the instruction of Punjab home secretary to curb terrorism. DCOs concerned and Nadra offices were issued notifications to cancel prohibited and un-prohibited arms licences of the Fourth Schedulers. The home department had approached the National Counter- Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and State Bank through interior ministry for this action.