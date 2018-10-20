Police told to ensure ban on manufacture and sale of Gutka, Mainpuri

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the police to be vigilant and ensure that no one is allowed to manufacture and sell Gutka and Mainpuri in the city.

The directives came on the petition of Muzamil Mumtaz who sought action against the manufacture and sale of the harmful substances. The petitioner submitted that the police were not taking action against manufacturers and sellers of Gutka and Mainpuri.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that the existing laws with regard to the punishment for making and selling Gutka and Mainpuri should be enhanced as culprits involved in such crimes were being booked under British era laws and set free merely after imposing minor penalties.

Malir, Korangi and Al-Falah police filed their reports before the court submitting that cases were registered against the culprits involved in the trade. The court directed the police to be vigilant and ensure that no one is allowed to make and sell the products that are injurious to health.