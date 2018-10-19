Fri October 19, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Rootsians pledge to eradicate poverty

Rawalpindi: ‘Coming together with those furthest behind to build an inclusive world of universal respect for human rights and dignity’ was the theme of the poverty eradication campaign held at Roots Garden Schools, Roots DHA-I Campus & Roots IVY Schools.

The purpose to celebrate this day was to create awareness regarding poverty and to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide. In order to express commonality and solidarity with the poor, students observed International Poverty Day in full spirit against the sufferers. The school assembly started with a read out speech on the state of poverty in the world and in Pakistan and how we can end poverty. During the assembly all teachers & students jointly stood up for a minute and the pledge was read out to them.

Students were given chance to Stand Up and Speak Out about their views, reviews, suggestions or anything they feel should be conveyed regarding poverty. The students expressed their views in really striking terms, as their expressions were in actual fact depicting the horrors of poverty. One minute silence was observed to show brotherhood and to let the poor feel that they are not alone and that we as a nation will unite with each other to eradicate this curse. The Founder and Roots School System Chairperson Riffat Mushtaq said to students, “We all will stand together and will promise to share our part to make our country crystal clear from this poison and curse of poverty".

Roots School System takes this opportunity to raise awareness of their ground-breaking approaches and relentless commitment to creating a more just knowledge about a prosperous world for all.

