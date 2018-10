Civil, police officers reshuffled’

The Punjab government reshuffled civil and police officers on Thursday. According to an S&GAD notification, Ijaz Hussain Shah, officer on special duty (OSD), has been posted as additional inspector general (Adl IG), Establishment, vice Azhar Hamid Khokhar already transferred and posted as Addl IG Operations.

Adl IG Captain (retd) Sajjad Hussain Munj has been relieved of the additional charge of the post. Sardar Ali Khan (awaiting posting) has been posted as Adl IG, Welfare and Finance, replacing Tariq Masood Yasin, already transferred and posted as Addl IG, Training. Shahid Saleem has been posted as Punjab Irrigation Department deputy secretary (DS), Syed Zamir Ahmed as Women Development DS and Aftab Ahmad as Awqaf and Religious Affairs DS. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Finance and Planning, Multan, Arshad Gupang has been transferred and posted as ADC, Revenue, Multan. Sahiwal Additional Commissioner Coordination Mian Jamil Ahmed has been posted as director, Estate Management Development Authority, Faisalabad. Management and Professional Development department (MPDD) Deputy Director Naveed Anjum has been transferred and posted as Information and Culture DS. Jhang ADCG Zahid Akhtar has been posted as MPDD DS; Multan AC Sadr Mansoor Ahmed as Multan City AC, Pattoki AC Muhammad Tayyab as Multan Sadr AC, Syedpur Tamywali AC Muhammad Asif as Pattoki AC, Chishtian AC Shabbir Ahmed as Chunian AC, Chunian AC Ahmad Salem as district monitoring officer, Kasur, Chobara AC Abdul Razaq Dogar as Communications and Works section officer, Dera Ghazi Khan AC Faraz Ahmad Awan as Chobarah AC, HR Dera Ghazi Khan AC Muhammad Shahid as Dera Ghazi Khan AC, Lodhran AC Muhammad Danish as OSD, Multan Anti-Corruption Assistant Director Abdul Latif as Lodhran AC. TT Sing DMO Anjum Zehra has been transferred and posted as Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department SO while the services of Gujranwala Finance and Planning Officer Mobin Ehsan have been given to Lahore commissioner for further posting.