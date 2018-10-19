12 Indian fishermen held

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested 12 Indian fishermen and impounded their boat from the Arabian Sea for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s territorial waters. The fishermen were interrogated by PMSA officials before being handed over to the Docks police, who registered cases against them under the fisheries and foreigners acts.

The Indian nationals were initially warned to leave, but after their refusal the PMSA took action against them, a PMSA spokesperson said. According to Docks SHO Pervez Solangi, the fishermen are likely to be presented before a court today.