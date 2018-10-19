PPP submits motion in NA on govt’s plan to approach IMF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday decided to take the government’s decision to approach the IMF in the National Assembly (NA) for discussion.

In this regard, the PPP legislators submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the government’s plan to approach the IMF for getting more loans with the signatures of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other legislators of the PPP.

The PPP, while expressing its concern over the government’s decision to approach to IMF, stated that due to government’s vague economic policies, the stock market is volatile that caused a loss of billions of investors and continuous decline of rupee in the market.

“The government is hiding the hard conditions of the IMF for the loan and avoiding to tell the people about the impact of the hard conditions of the IMF on the common man of the country,” the PPP adjournment motion stated. The PPP through its adjournment motion stated that it is an important issue that needs to be discussed in the National Assembly.