Nawaz never issued directions aboutK-Electric: Kh Asif

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif Wednesday said Abraaj Group had contacted the government in 2016 and asked for different NOCs as they were engaged in talks with Shangahi Electric to strike a deal.

At that time, he said, the Ministry of Water and Power had some problems with Ministry of Petroleum. The NTDC and Sui Southern claimed that the K-Electric had to pay them Rs 80 billion and Rs 60 billion respectively. The tariff Nepra offered was not acceptable to them. They wanted the same tariff on which they made a deal with Shanghai Electric.

Kh Asif said it was not possible for the government to interfere in the matter of tariff. The matter could not be finalised because of the very issue. Their security clearance was also blocked, while the Privatisation Commission was also holding clearance to them. The government had to guarantee that supply of electricity was not stopped to some entities.

The power purchase agreement between the government and the K-Electric, he said, had expired at the end of 2015. The media also reported the electricity was being sold to K-Electric without any agreement. We were selling the electricity to avert any power blackout in Karachi, Khawaja said. Nawaz Sharif gave no instructions to me about the K-Electric nor did Shahbaz Sharif, he said.

Meeting was held in the presence of Nawaz Sharif, but he put no pressure on the ministry. There was no question of 1.7 billion dollar deal with no solution to the money matters, he clarified. They owed Rs 70 billion to a company while Rs 65 billion to another. The government itself had to pay certain amount to K-Electric, but there was no solution without a settlement. This futile exercise continued for over a year.

Khawaja Asif said he had no contacts with Naveed Malik other than social. Naveed, he said, never talked to him over the issue. We had to safeguard the interest of Pakistan. If there had to be no K-Electric deal, then what to talk about transfer of 20 million dollar, he questioned. Now, the ECC has formed a committee which has met Abraaj twice. If the government can reach a settlement on K-Electric while protecting Pak interests, then Shanghai Electric which has invested in Thar, Hubco and nuclear power plants is a good name. Speaking in the programme, Federal Information Minister said NAB was a government's administrative institution. He clarified that Railways Minister Sh Rashid and Ali Zaidi met NAB chairman regarding their departments.

The minister maintained the government could not step back from accountability agenda, because such a step would anger the voter.