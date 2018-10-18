Thu October 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Share

Peshawar Reds, Mari Gas win in Peshawar Cup

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds and Mari Gas won the opening day matches of the Peshawar Cup Hockey that got under way at Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar Tuesday.

Peshawar Reds beat Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-1. Zahid scored the opening goal in 45th minute. Shehbaz Ahmed put PAF back on the equal terms in 48th minute through a penalty stroke. Junaid netted an all-important goal in 58th minute to win the match for Reds.

In the other match of the day, Jibran Khan scored the opening goal for Peshawar Greens in the eleventh minute. Two minutes later Mohammad Esha made it 1-1 for Mari Gas. Afraz and Abdullah then struck two more goals within ten minutes to take the game away from Peshawar Greens.Pakistan Hockey Federation Vice President Saeed Khan declared the tournament open. He was also introduced with the participating teams.

