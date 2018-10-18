Budget reflects composite uplift: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the first budget of the PTI government is based on realistic development targets.

In fact, no better budget could be presented in the given circumstances, the chief minister claimed. The budget also reflects the commitment to composite development and resources have also been provided for social sector development in the province, the chief minister said, adding “real data has been used in our budget and public welfare is particularly focused.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad called on CM Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. The chief minister said PTI would be strengthened in the province.Tableegi Jamaat Ameer: Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi inquired after Haji Abdul Wahab, Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat Pakistan, at a private hospital.