Bahawalpur clinch T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

KARACHI: Bahawalpur won Grade-1 NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy, beating Islamabad in the final at Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Lahore. Bahawalpur batted first and scored 205 runs for the loss of six wickets. Muhammad Rashid was their top scorer with 54 runs and Moeen Ali made 25. Islamabad managed 171 for the loss of six wickets. Anees Javed’s 62-run inning went in vain. Muhammad Raheel contributed 20. Sajid Nawaz took two wickets.Rashid was adjudged Man of the Match. Abbottabad’s Gul Zaib received the best wicket-keeper award.