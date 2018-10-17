Peshawar Cup hockey starts today

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Cup Hockey will kick off at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar from today (Wednesday).

Four teams including Mari Gas Company, Pakistan Air Force, Peshawar Greens and Peshawar Reds are competing in the event to be played on single league system.

The event is being organised to give recently elevated Mari Gas much-needed practice of top level hockey.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has recently given playing rights to the petroleum company.

On the opening day, Pakistan Air Force will play Peshawar Reds, while Peshawar Greens will take on Mari Gas Company.