Maldives team reaches Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The 16-member Maldives cricket team along with four officials reached Lahore to feature in a five-match T20 series starting from October 18.

The series will help the visiting team to prepare for the forthcoming ACC Cricket Tournament.

The first two matches will be played at Country Club in Muridke against NCA Development Squad and Pak Lions Cricket Club on October 18 and 19 respectively.

The remaining three matches will be played at Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Lahore against Gymkhana, LCCA and Ahmed Glass cricket team on October 21, 23 and 24 respectively.