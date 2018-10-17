Wed October 17, 2018
Islamabad

October 17, 2018

German Unity Day celebrated

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) celebrated German Unity Day and 10 years of PASCH. Martin Kobler, ambassador of Germany to Pakistan graced the occasion with his profound presence. MS Christine Rosenberger, head of press and cultural section accompanied him, says a press release.

Students from RIS Richmond, Wellington and Westridge campuses showed their mesmerising performances. High level of participation was exhibited by students of RIS who were ready to win hearts of their esteemed guests with their love for the language and culture. Audience could feel the rays of sparkling impulses creating an interface of two backgrounds.

Walid Mushtaq during his welcome speech said, ‘we wanted to connect the world virtually, by introducing languages in Real Time to promote cultural harmony, trade and investments initiatives. The collaboration with Goethe Insitute and Parsche has proved a great help in making the languages department of RIS a huge success reaching the enrollment of 2000 students by now.

Mr Kobler said: ‘I am astonished to see such a huge number of students studying German Language in Pakistan. But it is possible because the two states share a lot in common. I truly believe that language is only tool to connect the youth to other countries. In a long run this youth will strength the relationship by participating in different student, teachers exchange programs and also summer and winter programmes. Rootsian are the perfect cosmopolitan, multi-cultural representative of the nation and RIS is providing quality education in Pakistan. He thanked Walid Mushtaq, the staff and students for such an overwhelming welcome.

Comments

