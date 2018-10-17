Rs112.2 bn for police in Punjab budget

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs112.234 billion under the head of non-development budget for Punjab Police Department while Rs2.34 billion have been allocated for 202 ongoing and six new schemes of Police Department for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The non-development budget will be spent on the salaries of officers, for regular and other allowances, employee’s related expenses, operating expenses, employee retirement benefits, grants, subsidies and write-offs of loans/advances, transfers, repairs and maintenance and expenditure on acquiring of physical assets.

Out of the total, 15 ongoing schemes are related to housing sector of police department. The projects include construction of four flats type BS 11 to 14 in DIG Staff Colony, Sargodha; construction of 10 barracks and three hostels at Punjab Constabulary (PC), Lahore; residences BS 1-10 at Lahore, construction of married officers residence (MOF) at PS Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore; Police Station Gulshan Iqbal, Lahore, residential flats for police officials Grade 1 to 10 adjacent to PS Manawan Lahore, Provincial police lines of Punjab Highway Patrol at Jia Bagga Lahore; residential flats for police officials Grade 11, 14 and 15, 17 adjacent to police station Manawan Lahore, rehabilitation and provision of missing facilities in flats at Misri Shah, Lahore: police station Farid Nagar Pakpattan, construction of 12 residence for BS 11 to BS 14 in police lines Multan, 12 residences for BS 01 to 10 in police lines Multan, installation of gas connections at District police headquarters; SDPs residence, police lines officers residences and barracks at police lines, Vehari and construction of SP investigation SDPO offices and residences in Punjab.

The budget has also been allocated for 187 ongoing schemes under the head of offices. The ongoing schemes included construction of police training school, Rawat, District Rawalpindi; construction of new police station at Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi; infrastructure for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regional office Rawalpindi, boundary wall and watch towers at campus 111 police college, Sihala, District Rawalpindi.

Establishment of Dolphin Squad in City District one at Rawalpindi, security arrangement of police establishment/ police, lines / buildings & installation at Rawalpindi, construction of Counter Terrorism Department Rawalpindi; construction of Pir Wadhai PS district Rawalpindi, construction of Riverine posts in Attock, Urban Police Station Sadar Attock; construction of Police Station Hazro, District Attock, construction of Police Station city Talagang District Chakwal, Police Station Choa Saidan Shah, District Chakwal; PS urban Sadar, Jhelum; PS city, Jhelum; PS Sillanwali, District Sargodha; infrastructure for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regional office, Sargodha; 10 Police Helpline Punjab (PHP) in District Sargodha Phase 1 additional facilities, Sargodha and construction of circle office special branch at Sahiwal district.

Moreover, Rs67 million have been allocated for six new schemes which include construction of specialised protection unit SPU Headquarters at Ladheikey Uchey Tehsil Raiwind, District Lahore at a cost of Rs30 million, provision of water filtration plant at CPO, Lahore, purchase of land in front of PHP Pervaiz Wala, Khanewal, establishment of PS Taunsa City Dera Ghazi Khan; construction of police station Umer Kot, Rajanpur and construction of building for police wireless training, Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs10 million.