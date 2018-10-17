Engro Powergen earns Rs1.924bln in nine months

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited earned Rs1.924 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs5.94, up four percent over the corresponding period a year earlier.

Engro Powergen recorded profit of Rs1.853 billion with EPS of Rs5.72 in the January-September period of last financial year. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend. Engro Powergen’s sales, however, fell to Rs8.407 billion in the nine-month period from Rs8.799 billion a year earlier. Cos of sales decreased to Rs6.185 billion from Rs6.703 billion.

The company recorded Rs334.225 million in profit with EPS of Rs1.03 in the July-September quarter compared to Rs306.968 million with EPS of Re0.95 in the corresponding period a year earlier.