PFF coaching course begins

LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2018 (1st batch) began here at the Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) with 27 young and aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan taking part in the 5- day long course. This is the first course held since the suspension on PFF was lifted by FIFA recently. This is the 2nd time that MTFA has the honor of organising the course. The course instructor is Sh Siddique (AFC instructor) who is being assisted by Khalid Khan (AFC ‘B’ license).

Participants include Khawar Abbas Ch, M Tariq, Hafiz M Amir, M Imran, Mirza Ali Reza Baig, M Ajmal Khan, Saber Ali, Shahmeer, Shahbaz Ali, Adnan Haider, Syed Ghazi, M Yasin Babar, Saeed Khan, Sajid Rafique, Muddassir Shahzad, Saeed Ahmed, Noor Nabi Shah, Aamir Sohail, Salman Rana, M Tahir, Nawab Laraib Wajhi-ul-Hasssan, Abdul Wadood, Faisal Shahzad, Mirza Tanveer Sarwar, M Wasim, Ahmed, M Nadeem.