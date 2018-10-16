Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

National Women Soccer kicks off today

LAHORE: National Women Football Championship will kick start here on Tuesday Opening ceremony will be held in Model Town Football Academy Ground. Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi will be chief guest. Special children match is also scheduled before the inaugural competition. Event is being held after 4 years. Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Gilgit- Baltistan, Pakistan Army, Young Rising Star, Diya Club, Model Town Club, Karachi Women’s Club, Karachi United Karachi Kickers and Royal Eagles are participating in the event.

