Tue October 16, 2018
PTI suffers big electoral upset

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

The promise of new and shiny housing

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Feedback programme

Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP), an initiative of Punjab government and overseen by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has contacted over 25 million citizens to date. PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif told this in a project progress review meeting on Monday. Giving break-up of the actions taken in response to citizens’ feedback, it was informed that more than 40,000 corrective actions have been taken by the district officials which include 8,018 grievances redressed, 5,275 warnings issued, 2,405 coached, 1,256 Show Cause notices issued, 137 transferred, 117 penalties imposed, 41 suspended and five made OSD. Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP) is a first of its kind citizen-centric project that aims at improving public service delivery through quantifiable citizen feedback on their experience of public services. CFMP is not an individual complaint redressed mechanism.

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

13 killed as floods hit southwest France

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

