Feedback programme

Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP), an initiative of Punjab government and overseen by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has contacted over 25 million citizens to date. PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif told this in a project progress review meeting on Monday. Giving break-up of the actions taken in response to citizens’ feedback, it was informed that more than 40,000 corrective actions have been taken by the district officials which include 8,018 grievances redressed, 5,275 warnings issued, 2,405 coached, 1,256 Show Cause notices issued, 137 transferred, 117 penalties imposed, 41 suspended and five made OSD. Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP) is a first of its kind citizen-centric project that aims at improving public service delivery through quantifiable citizen feedback on their experience of public services. CFMP is not an individual complaint redressed mechanism.