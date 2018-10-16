Congo fever patient

Officials at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) confirmed on Monday that they were treating another patient suffering from Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali told The News that 19-year-old Obaid Moosa, a resident of North Nazimabad, was brought to the JPMC from a private hospital. His lab reports confirmed that he was infected with the Congo virus. Moosa is the 18th CCHF patient brought to JPMC this year.