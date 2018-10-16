PN now equipped with locally designed 17,000-ton tanker fleet

Pakistan has taken another step in pursuance of self- reliance in maritime security due efforts of the Pakistan Navy as on this day the country’s fleet has been equipped with an indigenously designed 17,000- ton fleet tanker constructed at the KS&EW in collaboration with the STM of Turkey, a statement issued by the navy said on Monday.

The navy said the fleet tanker had been delivered to it after successful completion of sea trials and trials of replenishment and fuelling at sea systems, and the development was another leap for the country in indigenisation of ship-building.

The ship is capable of independently operating at sea for extended durations. It will provide logistic support to PN units at sea through the transfer of liquid and dry cargo and is also capable of undertaking combat support operations through embarked helicopters.

The double hull tanker is compliant with latest International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Marine Pollution (MARPOL) regulations. According to the statement, the self-reliance has been on national agenda for the past few decades and the Pakistan Navy has endeavored in line with this national policy.

The indigenous construction of naval platforms has been taking place at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) since early 1970s. Moreover, the process had been boosted in the year 2000 due to extensive efforts of the navy that engaged the KS&EW in the construction of warships.

The countless efforts of the PN have not only uplifted the KS&EW infrastructure but also increased its human resource capacity. The establishment of Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC) by the PN in 2000 has increased the country’s capacity in indigenous design and warship construction capabilities.

The continuity of successful projects has given enough confidence to the Pakistan Navy to intend to develop full capability to design frigate-size ships in Pakistan along with establishing its own design house.

Apart from the construction of the fleet tanker and a 32-TBP tug at the KS&EW, many other indigenous warship construction projects are under way. Another project of construction of 1,500 tons MPV for the PMSA is in the outfitting phase and is scheduled to launch in early 2019. The ship will be delivered to the PMSA thereafter.

According to the statement, the year 2020 will bring another great achievement for the Pakistan Navy when it will commission its very first indigenously designed FAC (M)-4 vessel for which a complete KoM is being procured through KS&EW sources.

This is not the end of projects of the Pakistan Navy as maritime security is a constant matter. In July, the navy had signed a contract for the construction of four MILGEM corvettes with Turkey under the transfer of technology protocol.

The first two ships will be built in Turkey at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard while the remaining two in Pakistan at the KS&EW and they will be delivered to the PN in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

This agreement has a great significance as through this Turkey will transfer complete technology along with intellectual proprietary rights for the design of these ships to Pakistan, said the statement, adding that the abovementioned projects show full determination of Pakistan Navy and that it has realised the potential of warship-building industry, which is not only helpful in maritime security but also provides jobs and generates huge economic activity.

The naval command is in full focus to bring the PN to the new zeniths of security and economic growth. The PN has made a resolve to endeavor to further expand its indigenous capability and pick its legitimate market share from regional and global sectors in a bid to support government efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves.

This indigenously built fleet tanker fully constructed in the KS&EW is just a beginning of a new era of ship- building for Pakistan. It not only adds vigour to the country’s maritime defence power but also heralds a new era of strength and confidence to construct more platforms to meet not only Pakistan’s but the needs of other friendly nations as well.