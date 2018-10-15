Minister holds open forum in Barikot

MINGORA: Provincial Minister Amjad Ali on Sunday held a kutchehery to resolve public issues here in Barikot.

Officials of various government departments were also present on the occasion to assist the minister with public complainants.

The participants raised complaints relating to different departments about crimes, potable water, faulty electric transformers, unreasonable hike in electric and gas tariffs, difficulty in new gas connections and other issues in their respective areas.

The minister for minerals department issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve some of the applications while passed others for further action to the officials of the departments concerned.

Dr Amjad Ali while addressing the gathering also announced a probe in alleged embezzlement of the local government funds. The minister added that transparent and just use of national resources would be ensured while shutting doors on corruption under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

He said that an open court would be held every month and directed district level officials of various departments to ensure their participation. He said that officials would be held accountable for their actions on public complaints.

The minister said that solar systems have been installed in 16 tube-wells along with 25 gravity schemes.

Amjad Ali said that Barikot hospital, basic heath units, new schools and a slaughterhouse would be completed on priority basis.