Farhan finishes last in Youth Olympics weightlifting

LAHORE: Pakistan weightlifter Farhan Amjad Butt finished at the sixth and last position of the 85 kgs weight category of 2O18 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 85 kg men’s class winner was Ficco Cristiano of Italy who lifted 145+180=325 kgs to claim gold medal. He was followed by Babayev Tamenkhan of Azerbaijan who lifted 142+174=316 kgs for silver and Alothman Ali Yousaf of Saudi Arabia with 130+169=299 kgs weight to bag bronze medal. Farhan Amjad Butt was sixth in the category lifted 113+140=253 kgs. Amjad Ameen Butt, who is Pakistan Weightlifting Federation secretary and Chef De Mission on this tour, is also Farhan’s father and coach. Farhan embarrassed his father by failing four of his lifts and lost by 72 kgs margin.