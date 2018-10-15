Office-bearers

Office-bearers: Workers convention of National Party Punjab was held here on Sunday. Ayub Malik was elected president of Punjab along with Talib Hussain as general secretary. Professor Tauseef Ahmed acted as chief election commissioner along with Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Jan Mohamed Bulaidi acted as members’ election commission. Earlier, Talib Hussain, outgoing secretary general, presented report of last tenure.