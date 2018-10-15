Crackdown on quack centres in Punjab continues

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed 203 quackery outlets in raids across Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, PHC teams visited 915 treatment centres including 120 in Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur 107, Faisalabad 100, Sargodha 95, Gujranwala 93, 92 each in Lahore and Rawalpindi, Sahiwal 85 and Muzaffargarh 59. As per the data, 301 premises had been converted into other businesses. From among the sealed centres, 34 were in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala 30, Sahiwal 25, Faisalabad 23, Bahawalpur 20, 19 each in Sargodha and Rawalpindi, Lahore 10 and nine in Muzaffargarh.