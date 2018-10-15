Abandoned park

There is a park located in Gol Market, Nazimabad. It is a beautiful park where kids used to play in the evening. Over the last few months, the area councillor has stopped visiting the park. After the park was left unsupervised, drug addicts in large numbers started visiting the park.

Slowly, families stopped going to the park. The authorities concerned should look into this issue. Children need to have places where they can play for a few hours.

Saif Ali

Karachi