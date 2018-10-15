Faith tourism

This refers to the article ‘Faith tourism’ (Oct 12) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. In his well-written article, he has talked about how the tourism sector can be developed. There is no doubt that tourism is an emerging sector which is contributing a lot towards economic development.

I have recently attended a seminar for developing countries on tourism in China. What I learnt is that many countries are earning a large amount of revenue from their tourism sector. It is time the government realised the worth of this sector and take steps to attract a large number of tourists to the country.

Sabahat Mushtaq

Rawalpindi