tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘Faith tourism’ (Oct 12) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. In his well-written article, he has talked about how the tourism sector can be developed. There is no doubt that tourism is an emerging sector which is contributing a lot towards economic development.
I have recently attended a seminar for developing countries on tourism in China. What I learnt is that many countries are earning a large amount of revenue from their tourism sector. It is time the government realised the worth of this sector and take steps to attract a large number of tourists to the country.
Sabahat Mushtaq
Rawalpindi
This refers to the article ‘Faith tourism’ (Oct 12) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. In his well-written article, he has talked about how the tourism sector can be developed. There is no doubt that tourism is an emerging sector which is contributing a lot towards economic development.
I have recently attended a seminar for developing countries on tourism in China. What I learnt is that many countries are earning a large amount of revenue from their tourism sector. It is time the government realised the worth of this sector and take steps to attract a large number of tourists to the country.
Sabahat Mushtaq
Rawalpindi
Comments