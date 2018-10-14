Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

World

AFP
October 14, 2018

Portugal declares red alert as Hurricane Leslie nears

LISBON: Portugal placed most of the country under red alert Saturday as Hurricane Leslie, which threatens to be the fiercest storm to hit the country since 1842, approached the coast. The country’s civil protection officials called on people along the coast to stay indoors, saying the most serious conditions were likely to be Saturday night and Sunday morning. The Spanish authorities, meanwhile, were making their own preparations for the hurricane, which Spanish meteorologists expect to reach their territory early Sunday. The Portuguese capital Lisbon is bracing for the first effects of the hurricane, with strong winds and rain expected at around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Saturday, said the Portugese meteorological institute. According to meteorological records, only five hurricanes have ever arrived in this part of the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Leslie could turn out to be the fiercest storm to hit Portugal since 1842. Strong winds from Hurricane Ophelia in Portugal and eastern Spain fed forest fires that killed around 40 people during the heatwave in 2017. Spain is still recovering recovering from the heavy rains that provoked a mudslide in the Mediterranean island of Majorca that killed 12 people Tuesday.

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed