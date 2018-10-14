New Ittifaq Club through

LAHORE: New Ittifaq Club has marched into 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Servis Club by 31 runs played at New Iteefaq Ground. Fine batting by Shehbaz Javaid was the main feature of the match.

Scores: New Ittifaq Club 241 all out in 37.1 overs (Shebaz Javaid 63, Noman Butt 30, Husnain Hassan 39, Ahsan Zahid 29, Abdul Majid 26(no), Majid Khan 3/20, Usman Raza 3/52, Brian Bhatti 2/54).

Servis Club 211 all out in 36.6 overs (Ahsan Usama 44, M Abdullah 49, Usman Raza 37, Farhan Khan 32, Brian Bhatti 12(no), Qamar Fareed 2/23, Husnain Hassan 2/39).