Seraiki festival

A Seraiki festival held here on Friday highlighted the Seraiki culture and demanded creation of a new province.

Intellectuals, lawyers, students, nationalists, singers and artistes across the country participated in the event. Banners for the separate province were displayed on the occasion. The participants who visited the venue wore Seraiki Ajrak and caps. According to Saraiki National Party president Abdul Majeed Kanju, Seraiki people are a peaceful nation. We want Seraiki province peacefully and it is fair demand of our people, he said.

Zahoor Dhareja called for setting up Public Service Commission and Revenue Board in Multan. He also demanded 50 percent of the Punjab budget for Seraiki Wasaib.