Fake medicines, real danger

Pakistan has been included among those countries where the sale of fake medicines goes unchecked. Many medical stores in Pakistan sell fake medicines with impunity. Fake medicines have been considered a global threat as they can result in treatment failure, organ dysfunction or damage, and even death. According to WHO, the proliferation of fake medicines has affected the credibility of the healthcare system of Pakistan. The newly-elected government and the authorities concerned are requested to take action against this life-threatening situation.

Seerat Ayesha ( Karachi )