PHF retains Rizwan as captain

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Senior, who preferred European League over the national training camp, has been retained captain of the national team for the 5th Asian Champions Trophy starting in Oman (Muscat) from October 18.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) earlier hinted at taking disciplinary action against the forward but later dropped the idea after he issued statements in favour of the federation, saying that he had taken permission to play in the league.

Rizwan would only join the team in Oman a day ahead of the start of the event. It would remain to be seen as the player who has no value for camp training or developing team work ahead of the start of the event would be beneficial in the all important event. Ammad Shakeel Butt will be Rizwan’s deputy.

Pakistan team: Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goal keeper), Muhammad Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), Mohammad Irfan Jr, Muhammad Rizwan Sr (captain), Ali Shan, Mohammad Rizwan Jr, Faisal Qadir, Abubakar Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Atiq Arshad and Mohammad Zubair.