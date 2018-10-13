Sat October 13, 2018
AB
Asher Butt
October 13, 2018

Egypt’s Youssef crowned FMC Int’l Squash champ

LAHORE: Youssef Soleman of Egypt overpowered Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen after an all out aggression shown by the latter in the final to clinch the FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 here at a local hotel on Friday.

The two number one and two seeded players were even one-all after the first two games but Youssef went one by winning the third. Yuen came back in the match very strongly by winning the fourth game to go two-all.

Then it was all out for both the players buy number one seed was in a better position and control and at least won the fifth and final game, the match and the prize purse. At the two-all point in time of the match the score was 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11. Later Egypt’s Youssef Soliman defeated Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen by 3-2 (8/11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8) to clinch the title. Chief guest Punjab Squash Association (PSA) President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar gave the trophies to the players and the cash award. Secretary Sheraz Saleem, Treasurer Tariq Siddique Malik, Vice President Tariq Farooq Rana, Tournament Referee Tahir Khanzada, a great number of squash lovers and players’ families who witnessed the enthralling encounters were also present there.

From October 13, the Punjab International Men and Women Championships will commence while the finals will be played on October 17. To be organized by Punjab Squash Association, the men’s championship will be participated by players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Kuwait, England, Ireland, Malaysia and Germany while players of hosts Pakistan, Egypt, Iran and France will feature in the women’s event.

