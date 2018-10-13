Authorities take steps to introduce policing in Fata

PESHAWAR: As a major practical step to introduce policing in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the authorities are to hold jirgas with elders of various tribes to take them into confidence and address their grievances about the new system.

The first two jirgas are going to be held with elders from Wazir and Mahsud tribes in Dera Ismail Khan today), a source told The News.

It will be followed by jirgas with other tribal elders in different parts of the recently merged districts to address their grievances and to take them into confidence.

Teams have also been constituted for assessment of the available and required facilities for setting up police lines, police stations and police posts, the source added.

The teams will consist of 6 to 8 members headed by a senior superintendent of police. The teams will assess the facilities along with the local administration and army officers before giving their final reports.

Besides, focal persons have been nominated to assess the needs and other arrangements in the tribal districts nearest to their area of jurisdiction.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Mohammad Saeed Wazir will visit Bajaur to assess the situation, facilities and requirements and submit his report.

The RPO of Mardan Mohammad Ali will visit Mohmand, RPO Dera Ismail Khan Dar Ali Khattak will assess the situation in South Waziristan as well as the merged areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

RPO Bannu Karim Khan will visit North Waziristan and merged areas of Lakki Marwat and Bannu, RPO Kohat Ijaz Khan will visit Orakzai, Kurram and merged areas of Kohat while Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman will visit Khyber district and merged areas of Peshawar to assess the situation before introducing policing and preparing final report.

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud said over 90 per cent arrangements to introduce regular policing in the erstwhile tribal areas had been completed.

As many 13 police lines, 95 police stations and 190 police posts will be set up across the tribal districts to improve law and order and extend the police force to the erstwhile Fata. There were concerns about the Levies personnel and Khassadars losing their jobs after introducing police in the tribal districts.

However, the police authorities said Levies force and Khassadars would be part of the 45,000 strong police contingent while 22,000 more personnel will be recruited.

They said these personnel would be imparted specialised training before being inducted into the police. “We have written to the civil administration to provide the details including service record and education the Levies and Khassadars serving in the former Fata,” said Salahuddin Mahsud.

According to the IGP, the force is in complete in terms of coordination with the army and Frontier Corps about the operational matters of security in the tribal districts.