Rangers arrest seven suspects

The Rangers claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in various locations of the city including Saeedabad, Baldia Town, Madina Colony, Preedy and Memon Goth. The arrested suspects were identified as Shahbaz, Ahsanullah, Ayaz, Hunzila, Sohail Shaikh,Rizwan and Raees. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, they were involved in street crime and drug peddling.