CJP condoles with SA Rehman on his wife’s death

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday visited the residence of senior Advocate Hafiz SA Rehman to condole with him on the death of his wife.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar offered the Fateha for the soul of the wife of senior Advocate Hafiz SA Rehman. He also offered the condolences with Advocate Hafiz Hifzur Rehman, Asadur Rehman, Barrister Usman Rehman, Mariyam Rehman Advocate, Ahmed Rehman and Hafiz Tahir Khalil.

The Chief Justice spent some time with the senior Advocate Hafiz S A Rehman and his family and discussed the matters relating to human rights. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ex-President Supreme Court Bar Association Kamran Murtaza and other members of the SCBA also offered the condolence with Senior Advocate Hafiz S A Rehman on the death of his wife.