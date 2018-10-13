Farooq Sattar demands MQM-P intra-party election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday claimed that the party is heading towards collapse and demanded an intra-party election. Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Sattar said, “I submitted my resignation from the party’s Rabita Committee on September 13 citing personal reasons and today I want to share those reasons in detail.”
