Pak squash players rise in professional rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players have slightly improved their international rankings.

According to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association for October, Tayyab Aslam jumped five places to grab the 67th position. Asim Khan rose to 81st spot from 86th. Asim and Tayyab from Punjab have left behind players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which long dominated the country’s squash.

Farhan Mehboob fell to the 90th position from 88th.

Ahsan Ayaz bettered his ranking from 100th to 96th.

Farhan Zaman plunged from 91st to 100th place.

Israr Ahmed jumped to 122nd spot from 126th.