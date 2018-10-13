Players draft for PSL 4 on Nov 20

LAHORE: The players draft for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on November 20 in Islamabad.

A PCB statement said that the player draft has been moved out of Lahore in a bid to make more cities part of PSL activities. Islamabad will become the second city after Lahore to host the PSL player draft.

All six teams have until November 13 to finalise their player retentions with the trade window closing on November 12. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that at least eight matches of PSL four would be held in Pakistan with Karachi hosting the final on March 17.

“It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL five onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomised draft order,” a spokesman from the PCB said.