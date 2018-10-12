No restriction on media: FO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesman has said the government gives utmost importance to freedom of expression.
In a statement, the FO spokesman said over a hundred electronic and print media outlets are functional in the country and there is no restriction on the media. He said the government is committed to protect rights of citizens and journalists. He said the government is taking steps to ensure security and protection of all the journalists.
