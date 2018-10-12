Fata, Lahore Blues strongly placed in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Fata and Lahore Region Blues were strongly placed in their respective matches on day one of the round six of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship here on Thursday.

In the Pool A match at the LCCA ground, Fata had scored 307 for nine in 90.2 overs in their first innings against Lahore Region Whites. Fata reached the total thanks to 91-run knock from Asad Afridi with the support of Rehan Afridi 64 and Samiullah Jr (58). Waqas Ahmed took four wickets with Bilal Anwar having three and Qaiser Ashraf taking two.

Scores: Fata Region first innings 307-9 in 90.2 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr 58, M Naeem 22, Waqas Ahmed 4-124, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Qaiser Ashraf 2-61)At the Gaddafi Stadium here, Lahore Blues were 265 for six by the close of play that had 80.5 overs bowled against Rawalpindi.

Rizwan Hussain with 94, Farhan Khan 45* and Bilawal Iqbal 39* t were Lahore’s main scorers. Only Syed Tauseeq had success with the ball from Rawalpindi attack after he had three wickets.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues first innings 265-6 in 80.5 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Farhan Khan 45*, Bilawal Iqbal 39*, Fahad-ul-Haq 25, Tayyab Tahir 23, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-65). Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Struggling Pakistan Television (PTV) were bowled out cheaply in their efforts to avoid relegation as ZTBL has early say in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on the opening day Thursday.PTV were bowled out for 158 in the first innings with ZTBL reaching 49 for 2 in response when stumps were drawn for the opening day.

Scores: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (M Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24, Imran Khan 4-54, M Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47). ZTBL 49-2 in 22.2 overs (Anas Mustafa 24)Scores of other matches: At Multan Stadium Multan: Karachi Region Whites 280-1 in 90 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 135*, Omair Bin Yousaf 130*), vs Multan Region.

At Marghazar Ground Islamabad: SSGCL vs Wapda: Day one match called off due to dangerous pitch after 6.1 overs. Wapda were batting at 16-1. Match will restart with new toss and new pitch on Friday.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: HBL 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Jamal Anwar 46*, Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, M Imran 2-35) vs SNGPL 3-1 in 4 overs

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: Islamabad Region 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, M Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) Peshawar Region first innings 24-3 in 9 overs (Hazrat Shah 3-6).

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: NBP 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19,Akbar-ur-Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19, Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45). KRL 75-4 in 32 overs (Azeem Ghumman 28, Ghulam Mudassar 2-16).