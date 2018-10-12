LDA body to review Lahore master plan

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority has constituted a 15-member committee for reviewing the existing master plan of Lahore, identifying its shortcomings and putting forward recommendations for the new master plan.

Principal Town Planner of a company Ahmed Masood will be the coordinator of this committee. Other members of the committee will include LDA chief town planner, chief engineer and representatives of Wasa, LDA chief engineer, Sui gas managing director, Lesco chief executive, LWMC managing director, EPA Director General, Punjab Safe Cities Authority managing director and Lahore chief traffic officer will also be the members of the committee. Moreover advocate Samar Masood Sufi, Director Metropolitan Planning Tariq Mehmood and director TEPA have also been included in the committee. The Lahore Development Authority held a meeting here Thursday. The meeting was informed that Lahore master plan needed to be updated in view of the ever increasing population and expansion in limits of the city for coping with the future challenges.

The present master plan of Lahore was approved in 2004 which is valid up to 2021. However, after expansion in LDA’s limit to the level of entire Lahore Division in 2013 its scope had been extended to all the four districts. Recommendations and proposals by the stakeholders will be welcomed for chalking out a viable master plan for the city. The LDA director general asked for seeking input from all the stakeholders. The legal advisers stressed the need for amendments to building by-laws wherever required.