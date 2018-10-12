Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Top Story

AS
Azeem Samar
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal says PPP to resist any move against provinces’ rights

KARACHI: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said the party would not let anyone trample the due rights of the provinces and will fully resist any such move.

The PPP chairman was talking to newsmen on Thursday night after attending a party meeting at the residence of PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar. The meeting reviewed the current political and economic situation of the country, including the accountability drive against the opposition politicians including those of the People’s Party. Bilawal said the PPP would resist and foil any design against change in the National Finance Commission Award to the provinces. “It is being heard that the federal government would try to amend the 18th Constitutional Amendment and modify the NFC Award,” he said. “We were hopeful about Khan Sahib (Prime Minister Imran Khan) that there would be rule of the Constitution but he is acting like any other dictator. It seems that Khan sahib can't believe that he has become the prime minister,” he said. Bilawal said the government has caused economic losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 billion and this loss cannot be attributed to the previous government. “The government of Khan Sahib is responsible for the prevailing situation. The hardships of a common man have increased tremendously with the current economic situation,” he said.

The PPP chairman said in fact an economic Tsunami has hit everyone across the country. “Everyone would be affected due to the increase in gas price. Everyone knows as to who told lies,” said the PPP chairman.

“I myself stated in the parliament that they (government) are going to the IMF but they denied and eventually after a few days they went to the IMF,” the PPP chairman said and added this is causing uncertainty which is bad for the economy.” “A Roti is being sold for Rs 10 while the cost of a Naan is Rs 15, as this is new Pakistan and we are inching towards the threat of going to the blacklist from grey,” he said.

“We are hearing since the day one that we would be arrested,” said the PPP chairman while responding to a question about the likelihood of the arrest of senior PPP leadership in connection with the current accountability drive.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement