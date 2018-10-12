Bilawal says PPP to resist any move against provinces’ rights

KARACHI: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said the party would not let anyone trample the due rights of the provinces and will fully resist any such move.

The PPP chairman was talking to newsmen on Thursday night after attending a party meeting at the residence of PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar. The meeting reviewed the current political and economic situation of the country, including the accountability drive against the opposition politicians including those of the People’s Party. Bilawal said the PPP would resist and foil any design against change in the National Finance Commission Award to the provinces. “It is being heard that the federal government would try to amend the 18th Constitutional Amendment and modify the NFC Award,” he said. “We were hopeful about Khan Sahib (Prime Minister Imran Khan) that there would be rule of the Constitution but he is acting like any other dictator. It seems that Khan sahib can't believe that he has become the prime minister,” he said. Bilawal said the government has caused economic losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 billion and this loss cannot be attributed to the previous government. “The government of Khan Sahib is responsible for the prevailing situation. The hardships of a common man have increased tremendously with the current economic situation,” he said.

The PPP chairman said in fact an economic Tsunami has hit everyone across the country. “Everyone would be affected due to the increase in gas price. Everyone knows as to who told lies,” said the PPP chairman.

“I myself stated in the parliament that they (government) are going to the IMF but they denied and eventually after a few days they went to the IMF,” the PPP chairman said and added this is causing uncertainty which is bad for the economy.” “A Roti is being sold for Rs 10 while the cost of a Naan is Rs 15, as this is new Pakistan and we are inching towards the threat of going to the blacklist from grey,” he said.

“We are hearing since the day one that we would be arrested,” said the PPP chairman while responding to a question about the likelihood of the arrest of senior PPP leadership in connection with the current accountability drive.