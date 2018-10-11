Thu October 11, 2018
October 11, 2018

Pak women squad named for World T20

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team for the World T20 next month has been announced without a captain for now because of the absence of their regular captain Bismah Maroof.

Javeria Khan is leading the squad this month against Bangladesh and Australia, but there is a chance Maroof could be fit for the series against Australia and the World T20.

Maroof is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for sinus.

Under Javeria, Pakistan recently won the T20I series in Bangladesh by restricting them to under 100 in each of the three completed matches. That included bowling them out for only 30 in the second T20I.

Bangladesh, however, won the only ODI after that by six wickets, after bowling Pakistan out for 94.

Pakistan will now host Australia in Malaysia for three ODIs and as many T20Is from October 18 to 29. Their World T20 campaign will start on the opening day of the tournament — November 9 — against Australia. The other teams with them in Group B are India, New Zealand and Ireland.

The squad announced was the same that was named for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh and Australia and also includes two former captains in Nida Dar and Sana Mir.

Squad: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.

