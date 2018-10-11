Boxer Amir keen to meet PM

LAHORE: Pakistani origin Britain boxer Amir Khan has shown keenness to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and offer his services for the betterment of sports in Pakistan. The boxer said in a video message, he will discuss the betterment of sports in the country with the prime minister.

After a defeat from Canoe Always in May 2016, Khan again appeared in the ring in May this year, after a long break, in which he knocked out his opponent Loggerick in the first round. After that in last month, he also defeated Super Welterweight Division Samuel Vargas. Amir is launched efforts for the conduct of Pakistan Boxing League, trials for which have already been conducted in different cities of the country and the event is expected to be held next year.