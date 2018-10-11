Riphah University re-certified to QMS Standard

Islamabad : Riphah International University has successfully re-certified for next three years to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Standard from world renowned Certification Agency M/S Lloyd’s Register, UK.

The Quality Enhancement Cell of Riphah International University spearheaded the activity, provided consultancy and necessary impetus to carry out preparations by the Faculties and Departments. The faculty heads, all the ISO representatives and associated staff displayed high degree of commitment with the objective and worked enthusiastically to bring the Honor of ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification for their respective Faculties, Departments and the University. The drive and support of the top management acted as a catalyst for the activity.