36 students leave for China

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has sent off the second batch of 36 students -- 32 males and four females -- from Gwadar for one-year Chinese language course in Beijing Polytechnic University, Beijing, China.

The first batch of 14 students was sent off in March 2018.

In 2017, the then Government announced 50 scholarships for Gwadar students in order to meet the local needs emerging owing to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Higher Education Commission was entrusted with the task of selecting bright students from Gwadar for award of the scholarships.