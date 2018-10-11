PHC trains 121 homeopaths, 59 hukama

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday gave training to 121 homoeopathic doctors and 59 hukama on their respective minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

According to a press release issued here, the participants belonging to Gujranwala district were trained on their respective MSDS for two days. The training encompassed standardised treatment and care of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the healthcare establishments, safety and rights of patients, documenting details of patients and their treatment, infection control, and other aspects.